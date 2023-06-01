Diversified LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.62. 794,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

