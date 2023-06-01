Diversified LLC Sells 103 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Icapital Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,473,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.85. 502,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

