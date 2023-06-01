Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Stock Down 15.2 %

NYSE:DG traded down $30.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.46. 3,276,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,991. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.92.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

