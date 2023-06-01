Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 1,021,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 339,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Dolphin Capital Investors Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Dolphin Capital Investors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

