Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 120500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Durango Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

About Durango Resources

(Get Rating)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.