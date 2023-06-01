Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of EW traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,216. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

