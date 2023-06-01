Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. Buys 8,800 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 218,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $452.93 million, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $14.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 95,565 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 113,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

