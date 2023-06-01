EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 6.8% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.69. 190,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,075,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
EHang Stock Up 8.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $618.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 742.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EHang (EH)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.