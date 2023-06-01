EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 6.8% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.69. 190,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,075,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

EHang Stock Up 8.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $618.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 742.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

EHang Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 386,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth grew its holdings in EHang by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,044,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after buying an additional 513,930 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.