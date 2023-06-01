Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.238-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

