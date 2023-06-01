Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

EA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

