Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 990.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,976 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.19. 278,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,804. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

