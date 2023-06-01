EMC Capital Management Acquires 1,007 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

