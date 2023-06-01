EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 129,944 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

