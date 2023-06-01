EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.22. 15,382,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,131,219. The company has a market capitalization of $637.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

