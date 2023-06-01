EMC Capital Management Takes $78,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBC opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,875. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

