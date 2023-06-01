EMC Capital Management Trims Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Xperi were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Trading Down 9.7 %

Xperi Profile

XPER opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

