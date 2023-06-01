Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,080 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,219 over the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,149,000 after purchasing an additional 527,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. 3,455,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

