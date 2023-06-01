Energi Price Hits $0.0688 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $124,516.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00038572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,216,826 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

