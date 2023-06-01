Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $109.16 million and $1.26 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00008712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 46,532,565 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

