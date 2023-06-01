Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Up 9.6%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.79. 260,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 545,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHAB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

The firm has a market cap of $589.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,886,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

