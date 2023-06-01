Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Trading Down 4.9%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 140,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,131,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enviva Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $602.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,772.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enviva by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enviva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

