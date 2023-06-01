Enzyme (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $37.90 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and $676,073.33 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.35 or 0.00068271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

