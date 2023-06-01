Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPOKY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.