Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLRAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital began coverage on Essentra in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 255 ($3.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.