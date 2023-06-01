Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $64.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $17.87 or 0.00066393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,919.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00344241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.51 or 0.00547915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.09 or 0.00420049 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,234,926 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

