EthereumFair (ETF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.76 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. EthereumFair has a market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $835,194.45 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.12193756 USD and is down -8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $843,850.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

