Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of CONSOL Energy worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 199,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.