Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 2.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

