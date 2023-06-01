Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 378 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.74. 1,582,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average is $179.93. The firm has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.