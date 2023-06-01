Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,561 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,535 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

