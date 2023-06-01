Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 67,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,184,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,785,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.