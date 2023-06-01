Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.88. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.48%. Analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 390,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.