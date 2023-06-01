Evmos (EVMOS) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $40.13 million and $511,023.08 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

