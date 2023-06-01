Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Shares Down 0.8%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 87.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 166,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 275,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 380.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 199,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,359,000.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

