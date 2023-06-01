Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon Stock Performance

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 931,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,039. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.