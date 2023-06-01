Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Exscientia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,785 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exscientia by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,814 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Exscientia by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Price Performance

EXAI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 284,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,050. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.