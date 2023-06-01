Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Position Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 487.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.