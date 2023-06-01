F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.40

Shares of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.15). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.15), with a volume of 383,228 shares traded.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.40.
About F&C UK Real Estate Investments
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
