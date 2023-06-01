FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

FDX stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $217.71. 1,231,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,963. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

