Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £120.50 ($148.91) and last traded at £119.50 ($147.68). 129,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 265,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at £118.70 ($146.69).

Ferguson Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £110.11 and its 200 day moving average is £109.81. The company has a market capitalization of £23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,467.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 4,310.78%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

