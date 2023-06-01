Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $215.91 million and approximately $43.41 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00038393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,725,790 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

