Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 15,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,568,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 104,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $379,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

