Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 118,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

