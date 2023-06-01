First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Holdings Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of FCF opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

