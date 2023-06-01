First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Trading Down 8.1%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 2,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
