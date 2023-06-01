First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.32.

Several research firms have commented on FM. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.44 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.21.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

