First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,073. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.74. 435,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

