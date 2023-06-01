First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.90 and last traded at $80.17. Approximately 14,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $161.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 83.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

