First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.90 and last traded at $80.17. Approximately 14,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $161.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.