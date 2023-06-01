First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.01 and last traded at $152.78. Approximately 48,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 32,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.11.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 980.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 785.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.