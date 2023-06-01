First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 118,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 36,610 shares.The stock last traded at $76.94 and had previously closed at $75.99.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $758.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.