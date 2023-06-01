First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 118,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 36,610 shares.The stock last traded at $76.94 and had previously closed at $75.99.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $758.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

